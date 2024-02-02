LESCO recovers over Rs 2.27b from 76,358 defaulters in 141 days

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 2.27 billion from 76,358 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 141 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered more than Rs 2.27 billion from 76,358 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 141 days of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media on Friday that during the 141 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 322.70 million from 10,864 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 539.76 million from 9,927 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 301.49 million from 8,636 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 124.19 million from 4,449 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 199.94 million from 6,826 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 345.85 million from 9,431 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 136.

52 million from 12,048 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 308.44 million from 14,177 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 141st day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) have recovered more than Rs 18.63 million from 498 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.12 million from 53 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.03 million from 63 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.94 million from 67 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.82 million from 28 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 5.78 million from 51 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 4.47 million from 109 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.51 million from 66 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 0.95 million from 61 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildars Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.