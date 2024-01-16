Open Menu

LESCO Recovers Over Rs 24m From 904 Defaulters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 24 million from 904 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 124th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 124th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 13.01 million from 375 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.95 million from 81 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.04 million from 69 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 1.27 million from 39 defaulters in South Circle; while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.52 million from 47 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 1.89 million from 86 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

05 million from 118 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.20 million from 89 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.990 billion from 67,919 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 265.33 million from 9,280 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 489.19 million from 8,930 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 255.84 million from 7,684 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 109.15 million from 3,892 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 170.90 million from 6,192 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 296.06 million from 8,258 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 126.38 million from 10,784 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 286.69 million from 12,899 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsildars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

