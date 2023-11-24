LESCO recovers over Rs 28.7m from 476 defaulters in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 28.7 million from 476 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on 72nd day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 72nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.79 million from 63 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 16.63 million from 53 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.70 million from 56 defaulters in Central Circle, and Rs 0.62 million from 33 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.67 million from 47 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 4.84 million from 67 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

71 million from 70 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.76 million from 87 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.36 billion from 43,350 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 171.03 million from 5,547 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 332.27 million from 5,555 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 190.27 million from 5,273 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 71.11 million from 2,174 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 89.98 million from 4,099 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 199.95 million from 5,059 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 85.62 million from 6,403 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 221.17 million from 9,240 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.