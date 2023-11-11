LESCO recovers over Rs 8.4m from 358 defaulters on 59th day of recovery campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 8.4 million from 358 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 59th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 8.4 million from 358 chronic defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 59th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Saturday that on the 59th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.65 million from 18 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.39 million from 56 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.24 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 40,000 from 04 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.86 million from 60 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 1.44 million from 68 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

47 million from 46 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.30 million from 67 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.190 billion from 35,577 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 152.65 million from 4,893 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 282.15 million from 4,668 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 172.80 million from 4,705 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 64.50 million from 1,918 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 80.50 million from 3,498 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 172.28 million from 4,271 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 75.68 million from 5,526 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 197.34 million from 8,098 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.