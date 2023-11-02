LESCO recovers Rs 1.110b from 34,611 defaulters in 50 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 1.110 billion from 34,611 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 50 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Thursday that during the 50 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 142.63 million from 4,573 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 255.99 million from 4,141 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 160.79 million from 4,389 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 71.90 million from 5,120 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 75.09 million from 3,139 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 161.51 million from 3,821 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 71.

90 million from 5,120 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 186.15 million from 7,574 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 50th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 9.5 million from 322 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.81 million from 37 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 2.18 million from 59 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.28 million from 42 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.28 million from 05 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 0.79 million from 40 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 1.31 million from 57 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.22 million from 19 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.67 million from 63 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.