LESCO recovers Rs 1.14b from 35,771 defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 1.14 billion from 35,771 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 54 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered more than Rs 1.14 billion from 35,771 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 54 days of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Monday that during this period, LESCO officers, with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered outstanding dues of Rs 146.92 million from 4,728 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 263.18 million from 4,326 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 165.

94 million from 4,504 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 63.31 million from 1,870 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 77.07 million from 3,258 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 165.75 million from 3,998 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 73.52 million from 5,289 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 191.71 million from 7,798 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.