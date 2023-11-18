Open Menu

LESCO Recovers Rs 1.26b From 40,566 Defaulters In 66 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2023 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 1.26 billion from 40,566 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- during 66 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Saturday that during the 66 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 160.13 million from 5,185 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 299.17 million from 5,198 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 181.70 million from 4,998 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 67.40 million from 2,006 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 85.91 million from 3,823 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 184.08 million from 4,741 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 79.

82 million from 5,912 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 210.51 million from 8,703 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 66th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 13 million from 510 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.18 million from 48 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.44 million from 106 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.45 million from 41 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.70 million from 19 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 0.78 million from 58 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 2.27 million from 68 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 0.76 million from 60 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.42 million from 110 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

