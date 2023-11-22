LESCO recovers Rs 1.31b from 42,343 defaulters in 70 days

The Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO), in collaboration with tehsildars (recovery), recovered more than Rs 1.31 billion from 42,343 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 70 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO), in collaboration with tehsildars (recovery), recovered more than Rs 1.31 billion from 42,343 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 70 days of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that in 70 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 167.57 million from 5,417 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 312.45 million from 5,424 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs187.20 million from 5,166 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 69.49 millionfrom 2,107 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 88.69 million from 4,001 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 192.51 million from 4,949 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU)Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara MirzaZahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 83.

91 million from 6,228 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 217.38 million from 9,051 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 70th day of its ongoing recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 17.3 million from 562 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.09 million from 63 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 5.07 million from 75 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 1.61million from 54 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.74 from 33 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 0.76 million from 60 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 3.27 million from 61 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 1.61 million from 91 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 2.19 million from 125 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.