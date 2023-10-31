Open Menu

LESCO Recovers Rs 13.2m From 395 Defaulters On 48th Day Of Recovery Campaign

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 13.2 million from 395 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 48th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 13.2 million from 395 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 48th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 48th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.74 million from 27 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 4.35 million from 60 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.36 million from 44 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 270,000 from 10 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.2 million from 82 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 1.81 million from 51 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 380,000 from 30 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 3.

11 million from 91 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.800 billion from 33,964 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 139.38 million from 4,506 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 249.34 million from 4,029 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 157.81 million from 4,309 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 61.11 million from 1,834 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 68.16 million from 3,058 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 158.60 million from 3,724 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 71.44 million from 5,081 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 182.66 million from 7,423 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

More Stories From Pakistan