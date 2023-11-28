LESCO recovers Rs 1.40b from 45,103 defaulters in 76 days

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 1.40 billion from 45,103 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 76 days of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered more than Rs 1.40 billion from 45,103 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 76 days of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that during the 76 days, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 177.76 million from 5,759 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 340.91 million from 5,804 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 195.61 million from 5,465 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 74.04 million from 2,251 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 92.20 million from 4,243 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 210.59 million from 5,263 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 89.

15 million from 6,783 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 227.26 million from 9,535 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the 76th day of the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 17.8 million from 628 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.64 million from 63 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.04 million from 90 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 2.10 million from 68 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 0.84 million from 55 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 4.62 million from 84 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 1.32 million from 138 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.94 million from 101 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.