LESCO recovers Rs 159.34m from 6,246 defaulters in a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered a total of Rs 159.34 million from 6,246 dead defaulters in all its circles during the last seven days of its recovery campaign in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery).

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that for the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division's Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.

He said that during the seven days of recovery campaign, LESCO) recovered a total of Rs 159.34 million from 6,246 dead defaulters in all its circles. He elaborated Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 23.46 million from 723 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 23.55 million from 861 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 26.85 million from 764 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 11.87 million from 444 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 7.

52 million from 350 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 18.73 million from 676 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 12.51 million from 844 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 34.85 million from 1,584 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

On the seventh day of its recovery campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered a total of Rs 23.66 million from 806 dead defaulters in its various circles of operation on Tuesday.

He mentioned that on the seventh day of recovery campaign, the LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.40 million from 106 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 3.60 million from 116 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 4.94 million from 128 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 1.03 million from 35 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 1.54 million from 40 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 2.23 million from 45 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 2.09 million from 145 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.83 million from 191 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.