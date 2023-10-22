LESCO recovers Rs 15m from 498 chronic defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 15 million from 498 dead/chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 39th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Sunday that Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.57 million from 60 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.94 million from 53 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.33 million from 64 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.35 million from 12 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.81 million from 41 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.87 million from 50 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

65 million from 68 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.83 million from 63 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 983 million from 30,551 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 127.96 million from 4,126 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 225.30 million from 3,459 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 143.52 million from 3,894 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 57.14 million from 1,713 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 60.13 million from 2,609 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 137.34 million from 3,229 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 67.20 million from 4,719 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 164.83 million from 6,802 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.