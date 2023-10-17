LESCO recovers Rs 20m from 698 defaulters on 34th day of recovery campaign

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 20 million from 698 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 34th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 20 million from 698 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 34th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 34th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.16 million from 83 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.47 million from 79 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 2.85 million from 61 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.860 million from 38 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.35 million from 76 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 2.85 million from 158 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

46 million from 120 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.15 million from 83 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 879.8 million from 27,670 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 117.83 million from 3,727 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 207.60 million from 3,146 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 125.27 million from 3,382 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 51.36 million from 1,593 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 54.66 million from 2,327 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 110.77 million from 2,886 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 61.28 million from 4,346 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 151.12 million from 6,263 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.