LESCO Recovers Rs 21.5m From 622 Defaulters On 35th Day Of Recovery Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 21.5 million from 622 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 35th day of its recovery campaign

LESCO spokesman told the media here Wednesday that on the 35th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noraiz Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.27 million from 97 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 4.02 million from 69 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.09 million from 93 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 2.55 million from 26 defaulter in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.34 million from 62 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 3.37 million from 63 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

65 from 89 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 3.23 million from 123 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 901.4 million from 28,292 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 120.10 million from 3,824 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 211.62 million from 3,215 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 128.36 million from 3,475 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 53.91 million from 1,619 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 56.01 million from 2,389 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 114.13 million from 2,949 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 62.93 million from 4,435 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 154.35 million from 6,386 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

