LESCO recovers Rs 23.8m from 808 defaulters on 29th day recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 23.8 million from 808 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 29th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that on the 29th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noraiz Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.38 million from 88 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.44 million from 106 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.38 million from 104 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 1.40 million from 61 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 02 million from 72 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 03 million from 96 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

76 from 131 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 3.44 million from 150 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 787.4 million from 24,461 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 98.37 million from 3,323 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 188.46 million from 2,777 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 113.87 million from 3,025 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 46.77 million from 1,424 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 49.02 million from 2,009 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 100.08 million from 2,371 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 53.73 million from 3,793 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 137.16 million from 5,739 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.