LESCO recovers Rs 23m from 881 defaulters on 22nd day recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), has recovered Rs 23 million from 881 chronic defaulters in all the five districts -- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 22nd day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here Thursday that on the 22nd day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.32 million from 125 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.09 million from 112 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 3.84 million from 103 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 1.28 million from 41 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.46 million from 57 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.34 million from 76 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

99 million from 153 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.53 million from 214 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 624 million from 19,244 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation.He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 74.96 million from 2,707 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 152.19 million from 2,153 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 90.41 million from 2,387 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 40.75 million from 1,215 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 38.93 million from 1,501 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 81.02 million from 1,755 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 41.26 million from 2,851 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 105.04 million from 4,675 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.