LESCO recovers Rs 25.8m from 569 defaulters on 37th day recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered Rs 25.8 million from 569 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 37th day of its recovery campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Friday that on the 37th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.51 million from 55 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 1.26 million from 52 defaulters in Eastern Circle. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 4.50 million from 118 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.57 million from 22 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.07 million from 56 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 12.95 million from 80 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

70 million from 61 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 3.33 million from 125 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 948.8 million from 29,642 defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 124.53 million from 4,004 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 216.52 million from 3,354 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 138.77 million from 3,760 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 55.94 million from 1,677 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 58.25 million from 2,511 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 129.15 million from 3,126 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 65.34 million from 4,582 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 160.33 million from 6,628 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.