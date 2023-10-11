LESCO recovers Rs 26m from 841 defaulters on 28th day of recovery campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 26 million from 841 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 28th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that on the 28th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.68 million from 84 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.54 million from 113 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.97 million from 93 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 1.47 million from 47 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 2.02 million from 79 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 3.16 million from 90 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.

33 million from 142 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.66 million from 193 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 763 million from 23,653 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 94.99 million from 3,235 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 183.02 million from 2,671 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 110.49 million from 2,921 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 45.37 million from 1,363 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 47.02 million from 1,937 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 97.02 million from 2,275 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 51.97 million from 3,662 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 133.72 million from 5,589 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.