LESCO recovers Rs 27.1m from 502 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery), recovered Rs 27.1 million from 502 chronic defaulters in all five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on 78th day of its recovery campaign.

A LESCO spokesman told the media here on Thursday that on the 78th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.82 million from 65 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 3.66 million from 40 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.30 million from 52 defaulters in Central Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.66 million from 39 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 12.570 million from 68 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

00 million from 107 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.42 million from 69 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.45 billion from 46,253 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 183.78 million from 5,915 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 349.19 million from 5,932 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 198.52 million from 5,575 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 76.92 million from 2,363 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 93.65 million from 4,331 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 227.28 million from 5,405 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 91.20 million from 7,009 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 231.21 million from 9,723 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.