LESCO Recovers Rs 28.91b In Electricity Theft Campaign
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:34 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released detailed statistics regarding the recovery efforts against electricity theft.
According to the data, during the anti-electricity theft campaign, LESCO identified 120,091 offenders and imposed detection bills amounting to Rs 47.45 billion. Of this total, the company has successfully recovered Rs 28.
91 billion.
Out of the 120,091 offenders, full recovery has been achieved from 16,736 individuals, who collectively owed Rs 9.10 billion in fines. Additionally, LESCO is currently recovering dues in installments from 102,760 offenders, from whom Rs 19.81 billion has already been collected.
However, 11,611 offenders have failed to pay their fines, leading to the disconnection of their electricity connections.
