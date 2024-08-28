Open Menu

LESCO Recovers Rs 28.91b In Electricity Theft Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 07:34 PM

LESCO recovers Rs 28.91b in electricity theft campaign

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released detailed statistics regarding the recovery efforts against electricity theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released detailed statistics regarding the recovery efforts against electricity theft.

According to the data, during the anti-electricity theft campaign, LESCO identified 120,091 offenders and imposed detection bills amounting to Rs 47.45 billion. Of this total, the company has successfully recovered Rs 28.

91 billion.

Out of the 120,091 offenders, full recovery has been achieved from 16,736 individuals, who collectively owed Rs 9.10 billion in fines. Additionally, LESCO is currently recovering dues in installments from 102,760 offenders, from whom Rs 19.81 billion has already been collected.

However, 11,611 offenders have failed to pay their fines, leading to the disconnection of their electricity connections.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company From Billion LESCO

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

4 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

4 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

4 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan