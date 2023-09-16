LESCO recovers Rs 31.77m from 977 defaulters on 4th day of recovery campaign

On the fourth day of the recovery campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), with the help of tehsildars (recovery), recovered a total of Rs 31.77 million from 977 chronic defaulters, here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :On the fourth day of the recovery campaign, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), with the help of tehsildars (recovery), recovered a total of Rs 31.77 million from 977 chronic defaulters, here on Saturday.

According to a LESCO spokesman, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, with the help of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun, recovered outstanding dues of Rs 4.43 million from 81 defaulters in Northern Circle, and Rs 4 million from 162 defaulters in Eastern Circle, respectively.

Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Wattoo, along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cantt Sajjad Qureshi, recovered Rs 5.23 million from 110 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 3.15 million from 88 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq, with the help of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar, recovered Rs 1.

49 from 41 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.66 million from 88 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle.

The spokesman said that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali, in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.17 million from 128 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 7.64 million from 279 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to chronic defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.

Lahore Divisional Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery to relevant tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar had also been designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. Top 100 defaulters in each circle owed total outstanding dues of Rs Rs 4.545 billion to LESCO, he added.