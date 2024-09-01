LESCO Recovers Rs 3.7m From 149 Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs3.7 million from 149 defaulters during the last 24 hours.
Following instructions of its Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, the company has expedited the process of recovery from defaulters, said the LESCO spokesman here Sunday.
During last 24 hours, he elaborated, the LESCO recovered Rs 430,000 from 15 defaulters in the Northern Circle, Rs 540,000 from 28 defaulters in the Eastern Circle. Rs 660,000 from 18 defaulters in the Central Circle, Rs 630,000 from 17 defaulters in South Circle. Rs 70,000 from 8 defaulters in Nankana Circle, Rs 740,000 from 20 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle, Rs 90,000 from 4 defaulters in Okara Circle, and Rs 530,000 from 39 defaulters in Kasur Circle.
