LESCO recovers Rs 9.9m from 332 defaulters on 46th day of recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 9.9 million from 332 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 46th day of its recovery campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that on the 46th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.15 million from 47 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.72 million from 56 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.30 million from 40 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 0.30 million from 13 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 0.66 million from 38 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 2.23 million from 54 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.

17 million from 19 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 1.46 million from 65 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 1.07 billion from 33,569 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 138.63 million from 4,479 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 244.99 million from 3,969 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 156.45 million from 4,265 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 60.84 million from 1,824 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 66.97 million from 2,976 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 156.80 million from 3,673 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 71.05 million from 5,051 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 179.55 million from 7,332 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.