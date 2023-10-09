LESCO recovers Rs 9.9m from 386 defaulters on 26th day recovery campaign

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 9.9 million from 386 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 26th day of its recovery campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 9.9 million from 386 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 26th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Monday that on the 25th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noraiz Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.93 million from 43 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 2.63 million from 85 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 1.35 million from 39 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 20,000 from a defaulter in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar Nankana Sahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 780,000 from 61 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle and Rs 1.36 million from 39 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 1.

03 from 83 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 890,000 from 35 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 712 million from 21,973 dead defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO recovered outstanding dues of Rs 88.08 million from 3,067 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 172.45 million from 2,494 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 102.74 million from 2,715 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 43.11 million from 1,299 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 43.45 million from 1,769 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 90.22 million from 2,066 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 47.52 million from 3,339 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 124.82 million from 5,224 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing loss due to dead defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.