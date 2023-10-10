LESCO recovers Rs24m from 839 defaulters on 27th day of recovery campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) in collaboration with Tehsildars (Recovery) has recovered Rs 24 million from 839 defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 27th day of its recovery campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media here Tuesday that on the 27th day, Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) Zafar Iqbal with the support of Tehsildar City Mujahid Zia and Tehsildar Shalimar Noreez Humayun recovered outstanding dues of Rs 3.24 million from 84 defaulters in Northern Circle and Rs 5.03 million from 64 defaulters in Eastern Circle respectively. Similarly, LESCO Manager (Material Disposal) Engineer Anwar Watto along with Tehsildar Model Town Rana Arsal and Tehsildar Cant. Sajjad Qureshi recovered Rs 3.77 million from 113 defaulters in Central Circle and Rs 790,000 from 17 defaulters in South Circle, while Manager (Technical) Engineer Muhammad Farooq with the assistance of Tehsildar NankanaSahib Muhammad Iqbal Rasheed and Tehsildar Sheikhupura Muhammad Aslam Gujjar recovered Rs 1.54 million from 89 defaulters in Nankana Circle and Rs 3.64 million from 119 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle. He added that LESCO Manager E&S (PMU) Engineer Abbas Ali in collaboration with Naib Tehsildar Kasur and Okara Mirza Zahid Baig recovered outstanding dues of Rs 2.

12 million from 181 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 4.23 million from 172 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

Up till now during the recovery campaign, the LESCO with the help of Tehsildars (Recovery) recovered more than Rs 736 million from 22,812 defaulters in its all circles of operation. He elaborated that LESCO had recovered outstanding dues of Rs 91.32 million from 3,151 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 177.48 million from 2,558 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 106.52 million from 2,828 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 43.90 million from 1,316 defaulters in South Circle, Rs 45 million from 1,858 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 93.86 million from 1,285 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 49.63 million from 3,520 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 129.06 million from 5,396 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

For the recovery campaign started on September 13, the Lahore Division’s Commissioner had assigned additional charge of Tehsildar Recovery (from LESCO defaulters) to relevant Tehsidars, while LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haidar has also designated four senior officers to assist them in the dues recovery from defaulters. LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said that the company is facing losses due to defaulters, and vowed to continue action against them.