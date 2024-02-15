LESCO releases insolvent institutions' list

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has released a list of federal and provincial insolvent institutions.

According to the company spokesman here on Thursday, the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore is the major defaulter which owed LESCO over Rs 4.85 billion; Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Data Ganj Bakhsh Town was defaulter of over Rs 600 million; TMA Allama Iqbal Town over Rs 530 million; TMA Kasur owed Rs 520 million to LESCO; Department of Irrigation and Power Punjab owed LESCO Rs 510 million. Similarly, Punjab Police Department was to pay Rs 390 million, TMA Samanabad Rs 370 million, Pakistan Railways Rs 350 million, and City District Government Kasur Rs 300 million.

He added that Supreme Court of Pakistan Lahore branch Registry owed LESCO over Rs 85 million, Pakistan Public Works Department Rs 75 million, Central Excise and Customs Rs 30 million, Geological Survey of Pakistan Rs 30 million, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation Rs 20 million, National Highway Authority (NHA) Rs 20 million, Department of Archeology Rs 10 million, FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) Rs 10 million, Pakistan Administrative Staff College (PASC) over Rs 10 million, and Auditor General for Pakistan also owed LESCO more than Rs 10 million.