Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 1,006 Complaints Last Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:25 PM

LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,014 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,006 were redressed on the spot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,014 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,006 were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told the media here Thursday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.

All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and XENs (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.

In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,014 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,006 all were resolved on the spot, he mentioned.

It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 ..

493 power pilferers detected in LESCO region in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia ..

ICCI focuses on strengthing   Industry-academia linkages: Abdul Rehman Siddiqu ..

2 minutes ago
 LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 ..

LESCO collects Rs. 9.3m from 282 defaulters in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

LESCO resolves 1,006 complaints last day

2 minutes ago
 Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: ..

Providing facilities to prisoners a top priority: Humayun Khan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk ..

Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Halil ..

2 minutes ago
Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 ..

Palestinian TV channel says Israeli strike kills 5 journalists in Gaza

2 minutes ago
 Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Im ..

Current govt diverted economic collapse, admits Imran Khan

15 minutes ago
 Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious af ..

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..

27 minutes ago
 Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition conclud ..

Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan

27 minutes ago
 BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual inte ..

BISE Abbottabad announces schedule for annual intermediate examinations 2025

13 minutes ago
 From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakis ..

From Kashmir, Palestine to multilateralism - Pakistan's diplomacy focused peace, ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan