LESCO Resolves 1,023 Complaints
Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 08:29 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last 24 hours, a total of 1,032 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,023 were redressed.
The series of public/customers hearings are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.
The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Saturday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.
All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.
In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,032 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,023 all were resolved on the spot, he mentioned.
It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
