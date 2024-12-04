Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 1,047 Complaints Last Day

Muhammad Irfan Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

LESCO resolves 1,047 complaints last day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,050 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,047 were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Wednesday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.

All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.

In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,050 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,047 were redressed on the spot, he mentioned.

It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hoped that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates ..

Registration for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via PITB developed e-Auction A ..

1 hour ago
 Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first femal ..

Nandi Ndayitwah elected as Namibia’s first female president

1 hour ago
 Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’ ..

Manzoor Wasan makes prediction about Imran Khan’s release from jail

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen d ..

Pakistan, Iraq reaffirm commitment to strengthen defence ties

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in ca ..

KP CM Gandapur approaches IHC seeking relief in cases registered against him dur ..

5 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 105,000 points

5 hours ago
Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

Pakistan name squads for South Africa tour

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2024

10 hours ago
 US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares marti ..

US 'seriously concerned' as S.Korea declares martial law

19 hours ago
 Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a wo ..

Seeking a new way of life under the sea - and a world record

19 hours ago
 Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulde ..

Olympic champion Evenepoel breaks hand and shoulder in postal van collision

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan