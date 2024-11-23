LESCO Resolves 1,062 Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 07:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Customer hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, and on Saturday, a total of 1,062 complaints of various types were received and all were redressed on-the-spot.
The series of public/customers hearings are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.
The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told the media here Saturday that the company was continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
