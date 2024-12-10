Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 1,088 Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 07:49 PM

LESCO resolves 1,088 complaints

Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,091 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,088 were redressed on the spot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,091 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,088 were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Tuesday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.

All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.

In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,091 complaints of various types were received and out of which 1,088 were redressed on the spot, he mentioned.

It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects ..

MNS Agri University organizes innovative projects exhibition

2 minutes ago
 512 fake fertilizer bags seized

512 fake fertilizer bags seized

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws

Rawalpindi Police arrest 26 outlaws

2 minutes ago
 Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpi ..

Danyal assesses 'Free Medicine Project' at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology

2 minutes ago
 CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing

CDA okays reorganization of Enforcement Wing

2 minutes ago
 Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on ..

Justice Ayesha A Malik calls for urgent action on Gender-based violence

2 minutes ago
Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI a ..

Court rejects physical remand request of 146 PTI activists

2 minutes ago
 President, PM laud security forces for successful ..

President, PM laud security forces for successful operation against Khawarij in ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water

IRSA releases 84,200 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tour ..

20th Governor State Bank inter-banks cricket tournament begins

44 minutes ago
 Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to appl ..

Benevolent fund board transfers Rs 40.7mln to applicants

44 minutes ago
 GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Proc ..

GRASP funded Cutting-Edge Cold Storage, Onion Processing Unit inaugurated in Khu ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan