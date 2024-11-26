Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 1,101 Complaints Last Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 26, 2024 | 08:08 PM

LESCO resolves 1,101 complaints last day

Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,101 complaints of various types were received and all the complaints were redressed on the spot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,101 complaints of various types were received and all the complaints were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Tuesday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.

All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective teams are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.

In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,101 complaints of various types were received and all of them were redressed on the spot, he mentioned.

It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves ..

MEPCO intensifies crackdown on electricity thieves, defaulters

1 minute ago
 DC for strictly implementing microplan during next ..

DC for strictly implementing microplan during next anti-polio round

51 seconds ago
 Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

Nutrition camp held at Children Hospital

53 seconds ago
 Mushaira held at arts council

Mushaira held at arts council

55 seconds ago
 WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successf ..

WASA playing role to make dengue campaign successful: MD

56 seconds ago
 Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED ..

Accounts Committee reviews 1195 audit paras of SED south Punjab

58 seconds ago
Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensi ..

Senior minister chairs meeting to mark comprehensive plan to combat smog

13 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi ..

Chief Secretary Sindh chairs meeting on 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference, Jashn-e-Kara ..

5 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into a ..

Sindh Govt committed to transforming police into an efficient, technology-driven ..

5 minutes ago
 94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

94% wheat sowing target achieved in Layyah

1 minute ago
 RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road clos ..

RWMC cleanliness drive continues despite road closures

1 minute ago
 Man killed, six injured in road accident

Man killed, six injured in road accident

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan