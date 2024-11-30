Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 1,121 Complaints Last Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LESCO resolves 1,121 complaints last day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Customer hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,121 complaints of various types were received and all the complaints were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Saturday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.

All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.

In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,121 complaints of various types were received and all of them were redressed on the spot, he mentioned.

It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that it will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

6 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

18 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

18 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

18 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

18 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

18 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan