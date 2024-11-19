LESCO Resolves 1,136 Complaints Last Day
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 07:33 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 1,136 complaints of various types were received and all the complaints were redressed on the spot.
The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.
The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Tuesday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.
All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.
In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 1,136 complaints of various types were received and all of them were redressed on the spot, he mentioned.
It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.
