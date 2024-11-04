LESCO Resolves 2,188 Complaints Last Day
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 2,486 complaints of various types were received out of which 2,188 complaints were redressed on the spot
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 2,486 complaints of various types were received out of which 2,188 complaints were redressed on the spot.
The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.
The LESCO spokesman confirmed to media here Monday that Northern Circle received a total of 398 complaints out of which 379 were resolved. Similarly, Central Circle resolved 645 complaints out of 723; Eastern Circle resolved 212 complaints out of 255; Southern Circle resolved 529 complaints out of 553; Nankana Sahib Circle resolved 77 complaints out of 89; Sheikhupura Circle resolved 86 complaints out of 119; Kasur Circle resolved 129 complaints out of 171 ; and Okara Circle resolved 131 complaints out of 178.
He mentioned that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.
Recent Stories
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
World bitterly needs peace: Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Pre ..
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committe ..
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative i ..
Abbottabad Circle 6 zone’s annual sports competitions begin with colorful open ..
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test
APBUMA demands pro-export strategies
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy2 minutes ago
-
Tarar felicitates newly elected office bearers of Punjab Assembly Press Committee2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corner at KPC library a commendable initiative: Mayor Karachi2 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi challaned 9,867 vehicles for traffic laws violation2 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee discusses development projects, administrative issues in Jhang8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews prices of essential commodities8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi congratulates Pakistan Navy on successful missile test8 minutes ago
-
ICT admin nabs 13 shopkeepers for violating notified price lists14 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program14 minutes ago
-
Impacts of climate change on ecosystem devastating beyond repair: Romina Khurshid14 minutes ago
-
Economic development essential for prosper Pakistan: Governor Kundi14 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general Punjab takes notice of minor's assault case19 minutes ago