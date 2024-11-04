LESCO resolves 2,188 complaints last day

Customers hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 2,486 complaints of various types were received out of which 2,188 complaints were redressed on the spot

The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

The LESCO spokesman confirmed to media here Monday that Northern Circle received a total of 398 complaints out of which 379 were resolved. Similarly, Central Circle resolved 645 complaints out of 723; Eastern Circle resolved 212 complaints out of 255; Southern Circle resolved 529 complaints out of 553; Nankana Sahib Circle resolved 77 complaints out of 89; Sheikhupura Circle resolved 86 complaints out of 119; Kasur Circle resolved 129 complaints out of 171 ; and Okara Circle resolved 131 complaints out of 178.

He mentioned that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.