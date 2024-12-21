Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 907 Complaints

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2024 | 10:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Customer hearings are being conducted in LESCO region daily, while on Saturday, a total of 909 complaints of various types were received and out of which 907 were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings are continuing in all eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told the media on Saturday that the company was continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

