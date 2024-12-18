Open Menu

LESCO Resolves 995 Complaints Last Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:29 PM

LESCO resolves 995 complaints last day

Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 995 complaints of various types were received and all of them were redressed on the spot

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Customers hearings being conducted in LESCO region daily, while during the last day, a total of 995 complaints of various types were received and all of them were redressed on the spot.

The series of public/customers hearings (open katchehry) are continued in all the eight circles of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) to address the customers' complaints regarding overbilling and other issues.

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here Wednesday that the company is continuing with this practice following the special instructions of the Ministry of Power Division, with the aim of solving the problems faced by the LESCO consumers in electricity bills and other matters immediately.

He added that special customers' hearings are being conducted across the LESCO region and the public is also being informed about this in advance through the media and banners installed in the relevant LESCO offices.

All the SDOs (Sub-Divisional Officers) along with their respective team are ensuring regular holding of the public hearing in their sub-divisions on a daily basis. While SEs (Superintending Engineers), and X-Ens (Executive Engineers) are personally investigating the customers complaints.

In the LESCO public hearings last day, a total of 995 complaints of various types were received and all of them were resolved on the spot, he mentioned.

It is to be noted that CEO Engineer Shahid Haider himself is also making a surprise visit to the public hearings along with his team. The customers at large have welcomed this initiative of LESCO and hope that LESCO will continue to make all possible efforts for the convenience of the customers in the future.

Related Topics

Hearing Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Visit Media All LESCO

Recent Stories

IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

1 minute ago
 SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnershi ..

SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture

1 minute ago
 SWD launches campaign against child marriages

SWD launches campaign against child marriages

1 minute ago
 PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

1 minute ago
 STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to comb ..

STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

1 minute ago
 Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

4 minutes ago
Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

4 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanvee ..

Govt committed to improve agri sector: Rana Tanveer

4 minutes ago
 Financial grant released for families of deceased ..

Financial grant released for families of deceased senior police officers

4 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Con ..

AD Ports Group appoints Egypt’s Hassan Allam Construction to build Noatum Port ..

32 minutes ago
 Police organizes blood donation camp for children

Police organizes blood donation camp for children

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan