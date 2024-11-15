Open Menu

LESCO Restricts Staff From Sharing Official Activity On Media

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:17 PM

LESCO restricts staff from sharing official activity on media

The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has barred all its employees from sharing any official/LESCO information or documents on social media groups or platforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has barred all its employees from sharing any official/LESCO information or documents on social media groups or platforms.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider issued strict instructions to all officers and employees that no employee should post any official/LESCO information or documents on social media groups or platforms, according to LESCO spokesman here Friday.

He said if any officer or employee wishes to give an interview, they must obtain prior permission from the Chief Executive Officer through the Public Relations Officer (PRO). "Any violation of these instructions will result in disciplinary action as per the applicable rules. The Public Relations Office is responsible for sharing all LESCO news through its official social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, X (formerly Twitter), and TikTok."

