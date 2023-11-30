Open Menu

LESCO Rewards Well-performing Employees

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 07:56 PM

LESCO rewards well-performing employees

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has rewarded the company's employees who performed exceptionally well during the anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has rewarded the company's employees who performed exceptionally well during the anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman said here Thursday that the CEO presented Rs 50,000 cash reward each to two officials, Meter Reader Kashif Hameed Butt of Shahdara Sub-Division and Lineman Grade-II Masoodur Rehman of Muridke Sub-Division, for showing best performance. LESCO Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar, Director (Admin) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Director (Safety) Fawad Khalid, Deputy Manager (Admin) Salman Haider, X-En Ravi Road and X-En Muridke were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO said that hardworking and honest officers and officials are the asset of LESCO, and the organization also values such officials. He added that the purpose of giving cash reward to the two officials is to appreciate their services so that other officials would also serve the institution and the nation like them. It may be noted that Meter Reader Kashif Hameed Butt, was seriously injured in the attack of electricity thieves.

