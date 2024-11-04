LESCO Safety Directorate Notices Violations At 21 Sites
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:44 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Safety Directorate has inspected 64 sites and found safety violations at 21 sites during last month.
Headed by Director Fawad Khalid, the Safety Directorate also held 31 meetings of the safety committee, besides organising 27 safety seminars in which the employees were made aware of the latest methods of safety measures, according to the company's spokesman here Monday.
He added that safety training was given to 19 badges during one month in which 181 employees participated, while seven safety audits were also conducted by LESCO Safety Directorate.
Meanwhile, Chief Engineer O&M Distribution, while following instructions of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, has asked all the officers to conduct monthly inspection of their offices and submit the performance report to their authority office. In this regard, the Circle Manager (Operation) will inspect one division in a month while the Deputy Manager will inspect one sub-division in a month. After the inspection, they would submit the performance reports to the authority office regularly.
