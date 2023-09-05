LESCO SDO removed on charges of over-billing

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has removed SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) from service on the charges of over-billing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has removed SDO (Sub-Divisional Officer) from service on the charges of over-billing.

According to LESCO spokesperson here on Tuesday, the company's Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider ordered removal from service with immediate effect for SDO (Kahna Sub-Division) Amir Aziz after the charges of over-billing proved against him in the departmental inquiry.

It was proved in the inquiry that SDO Amir Aziz charged more than 650,000 extra units to consumers, he added.

Meanwhile, the LESCO also got registered an FIR in the Islampura Police Station against the LESCO consumer Hamayun Haris and the lawyers, who tortured X-En (Executive Engineer) Amir Nawaz and SDO Salahuddin (Shalamar Sub-Division) on the premises of Consumer Court.