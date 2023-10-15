LESCO set for recovery from defaulting govt institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) is continues to collect dues from defaulting government institutions across its region of five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara.

Company’s spokesman told the media here Sunday that as per Customer Services Department’s data, the top defaulting government institutions included WASA (Water and Sanitation Authority), TMA (Town Municipal Administration), Punjab Irrigation Department, Pakistan Railways, Lahore Ring Road Authority, District Government Lahore, Health District Government Lahore, LDA (Lahore Development Authority), Mayo Hospital and Services Hospital.

He added that LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has issued instructions to the SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all circles for taking strict action against the electricity bill defaulters, whether they are private or government institutions, to collect the due amount from them so as to achieve the determined recovery targets.

As per LESCO record, the spokesman explained, WASA is defaulter of Rs 8,497,837,913; TMA Rs 4,312,083,658; Punjab Irrigation Power Department Rs 662,598,533; Ministry of Railways Rs 563,787,882; Lahore Ring Road Authority Rs 534,423,676; District Government Lahore Rs 521,620,301; Health District Government Lahore Rs 362,991,089; Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Rs 315,006,290; Mayo Hospital Lahore Rs 190,966,899; and Services Hospital Lahore Rs 179,211,119.

The CEO also directed the officers concerned to speed up the recovery process from defaulting government officials and to take all necessary steps in this regard.