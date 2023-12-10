Open Menu

LESCO Shifts Meters To Poles To Avert Power Theft

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 08:10 PM

LESCO shifts meters to poles to avert power theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) teams have shifted dozens of power meters from respective houses, shops and other buildings to nearby electric poles to ensure prevention of electricity theft in the area of ??Safdarabad Sub-Division.

According to LESCO spokesperson here on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider had directed all sub-divisional officers (SDOs) to check power theft in their respective areas, besides taking other measures to prevent the illegal practice on a regular basis. In this regard, a special operation was carried out under the supervision of the SDO in Safdarabad area of ??Farooqabad, during which dozens of meters were shifted to the poles near the transformer.

The purpose of the process was to ensure that no one could steal electricity by hooking the cable from the pole to the meter.

The spokesman added that a LESCO inspection team had detected electricity pilferage at a bakery in the area of Nawankot Sub-Division.

During the anti-theft operation, SDO Nabil Ahmed, along with his team, found that the owner of "Al Khair Sweets and Bakers", located in Sodiwal area, was stealing electricity by installing a bogus power meter.

The team seized the bogus meter and filed a case against the accused in the police station. The accused was also charged 20,675 units as detection bill.

APP/maa

