LESCO Shutdown Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:32 PM

In connection with maintenance and repair of transmission lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply from Garden Town grid feeders: Muslim Town, Shaheen, Allama Iqbal town grid feeders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In connection with maintenance and repair of transmission lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply from Garden Town grid feeders: Muslim Town, Shaheen, Allama Iqbal town grid feeders: Ayubiya Market, Karamabad, Shah Kamal area of Lahore and  from KSK grid station from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, according to LESCO spokesman here on Friday.

