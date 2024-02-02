LESCO shutdown schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) In connection with maintenance and repair of transmission lines, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply from Garden Town grid feeders: Muslim Town, Shaheen, Allama Iqbal town grid feeders: Ayubiya Market, Karamabad, Shah Kamal area of Lahore and from KSK grid station from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, according to LESCO spokesman here on Friday.