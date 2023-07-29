'LESCO supplied uninterrupted power during Ashura days'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has supplied uninterrupted power on the routes of Imam Bargahs and Zul-Jinnah processions during Ashura days (9th and 10th of Muharramul Haram).

The LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider told media here on Saturday that as per direction of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) regarding Muharramul Haram, the company has put in order comprehensive measures to cope with any kind of unexpected power outages on the roads/streets leading to Imambargahs and routes of Zul-Jinnah procession across its region.

He said that LESCO field officers and staff remained vigilant to deal with any break-down and to ensure uninterrupted power supply, adding that field officers have constituted different teams in their respective areas to review all the feeders and wire systems. The LESCO officers and field staff improved/rectified the system where any problem aroused; ensured the availability of transformers, trolleys and other related materials in the company's stores.

The field staff also checked earthing of transformers and poles along sides the routes of mourning processions.

Engineer Shahid Haider said that LESCO's Street Light Division also checked the lights of all routes and repaired/replaced the faulty lights. Generators were also arranged as a power backup so that the mourners do not face any problem during the days of Ashura.

The CEO said that with the support of the district administration, special teams under the leadership of senior officers of LESCO were formed across the region to re-evaluate the routes of Imambargahs, Zul-Jinnah and Tazia processions and improve the wire system on these routes. These special teams also constantly monitored the routes of Imambargahs and Zul-Jinnah.

He added that 24-hour availability of all the operations staff including SEs, X-Ens and SDOs would be ensured so that the emergency problems of electricity could be solved immediately during Muharramul Haram.