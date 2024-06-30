LESCO Suspends 3 Officers For Not Restoring Feeders In Time
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider has suspended three officers for not restoring the feeders in time after the rain in the provincial capital on Saturday last.
Addressing a press conference along with Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali here at LESCO Headquarter on Sunday, the CEO disclosed that the suspended officers included Central Circle's Superintending Engineer (SE) Jamshed Zaman, Civil Lines Division's Executive Engineer (X-En) Kamran Naveed and GOR Sub-Division's SDO Usman Qadeer. He vowed that no negligence would be tolerated in resolving the problems faced by the customers.
Engineer Shahid Haider mentioned that a total of 213 feeders were affected in the LESCO region during the Saturday's rain, adding that all steps are complete to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity during rainy season.
To a question, he refuted the news reports about shortage of material and other related equipment for system maintenance. He added that every sub-division of LESCO has four to six trolleys with 200 kV transformers to cope with any emergency situation in its respective area.
To another query, the CEO said that at present, there was no load-shedding on any feeder except high loss-making feeders in all the five districts of LESCO region (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara). He explained that there was three-hour load-shedding on 136 feeders of category-III, four hours on 68 feeders of category-IV, five hours on 42 feeders of category-V.
For the convenience of its customers, he said, LESCO is releasing feeders related data after every three hours on electronic and print media besides updating its official social media accounts.
The LESCO Chief said that during the last 12 hours, out of the total of 2,169 LESCO feeders, only 73 (3.5 percent) feeders have been affected due to technical fault at various times and were rectified by the relevant field staff in time. The damaged feeders were restored within 25 minutes to 6 hours 30 minutes.
LESCO has adequate transformers and related equipment available on priority basis to restore power supply in the shortest possible time in case of any emergency, he said and asserted that special instructions have also been passed on to the LESCO Complaint Center and complaint phone numbers that no customer should be left unattended. The Chief Engineer (Operations) is in touch with all his staff, officers and officials for the system maintenance and power supply all the time. Emergency vehicles have especially been arranged and necessary instructions have been issued to the sections' concerned of the company, he said.
The CEO said that there are 6.5 million customers in the LESCO region with 86 percent of Domestic Category, 1.4 percent Industrial, 11 percent Commercial, and 1.1 percent Agricultural tube wells. He added, "At LESCO, we have 18,000 employees, 202 Sub-Divisions, 42 X-En offices and eight circle offices."
