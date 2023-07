LESCO suspends 7 officers including two X-Ens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has suspended seven officers including two Xens for showing poor performance in their duties, and placed two officer as OSDs (Officers on Special Duty) besides transferring six Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs).

The company's spokesperson confirmed to the media here Monday that notifications had also been issued in this regard.

According to notifications, she added that Xen Kasur (Rural) Imdad Allah Naich, X-En Chunian Division Mian Muhammad Amin, Deputy Manager (Commercial) Mohammad Iqbal Anwar, SDO Pattoki (Rural) Sirajuddin Arejo, SDO (Bahadurpura) Qudratullah, SDO Noorpur Sub-Division and SDO (Raja Jang) Mohammad Nawaz have been suspended for poor performance.

While, X-En (M&T) Malik Bilal and SDO Sheikhupura Road Imran Rasool have been made OSDs. She added that Rana Dalir Tariq has been posted as SDO Hamza Town Sub-Division, Anees Ahmed as SDO Sheikhupura Road Sub-Division, Samim Gohar as SDO Wagah Road, Muhammad Sohail Dilawar as SDO Sofia Abad Sub-Division, Aftab Robert as SDO Jiya Bagga Sub-Division, and Mohammad Hassan Raza as SDO Garden TownSub-Division. She mentioned that Shajar Hussain has been appointed as Deputy Manager(Commercial) Kasur.