LESCO Takes Comprehensive Steps To Curb Power Theft, Ensure Recovery From Defaulters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken comprehensive measures to make the anti-power theft campaign and recovery of LESCO dues from dead defaulters more effective.
In this connection, Karim Park Sub-Division SDO Haseeb Ahmed along with his
team conducted a checking operation under the supervision of X-En Ravi Road
Division throughout last night and found several customers pilfering electricity by
hooking on the main transmission lines in areas of Kareem Park, Nasir Park and
Ganj Kalan.
The inspection team seized the wires used in the power theft and disconnected
all the illegal connections, besides initiating legal proceedings against all the accused.
