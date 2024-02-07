LESCO takes comprehensive steps to curb power theft, ensure recovery from defaulters

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 07, 2024 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken comprehensive measures to make the anti-power theft campaign and recovery of LESCO dues from dead defaulters more effective.

In this connection, Karim Park Sub-Division SDO Haseeb Ahmed along with his

team conducted a checking operation under the supervision of X-En Ravi Road

Division throughout last night and found several customers pilfering electricity by

hooking on the main transmission lines in areas of Kareem Park, Nasir Park and

Ganj Kalan.

The inspection team seized the wires used in the power theft and disconnected

all the illegal connections, besides initiating legal proceedings against all the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan