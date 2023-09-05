LESCO takes effective steps for system stability: Shahid Haider

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said on Tuesday that reforms are ongoing across the LESCO region to improve the electricity transmission system and to provide better facilities to consumers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider said on Tuesday that reforms are ongoing across the LESCO region to improve the electricity transmission system and to provide better facilities to consumers.

In this regard, he told media here, the GSO (Grid System Operation) teams under the supervision of Chief Engineer (Operation and Maintenance-O&M) T&G are carrying out numerous tasks to keep the system fully stable and robust apart from annual maintenance and development works.

According to Performance Review Report of O&M (T&G) Department on system up-gradation and strengthening of LESCO transmission system, he said that GSO Circle teams carried out the repair works of 132kV system of LESCO last month, adding that eight 11kV new feeders were launched, besides replacement of 11 current transformers, 11kV and 132kV lightning arresters, four battery banks and 30 over-current relays, and installation of five new 11kV panels.

The teams, he said, also attended 433 Thermo vision hotspots, washed disc insulator, replaced bad disc insulator and jumpers, repaired and replaced conductors, installed import/export meters on transmission line and replaced 11kV incoming and outgoing panels.

The CEO Engineer Shahid Haider said that O&M (T&G) Department also completed the tasks of identification and rectification of critical faults on transmission line and transformers, cleaning of control room and its panels, besides serving notices on owners of houses constructed illegally under 132kv transmission lines.

He said that LESCO is working hard to achieve its target of eliminating all the obstacles facing the system for which a number of concrete steps have been taken to make the system more robust and better, due to which customers were being provided uninterrupted power.

Chief Engineer O&M (T&G) said that system improvement work is going on for which the LESCO management appreciates the performance of all the field staff.