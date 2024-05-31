LESCO takes measures to ensure uninterrupted supply in 5 divisions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has undertaken proactive measures across its five divisions Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana, Kasur and Okara to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply amid rising temperatures and increased demand.

With a consumer base of 6.5 million, comprising primarily 86% domestic, 1.4 percent industrial and 11 percent commercial users, LESCO is focusing on operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, said LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider during a press conference here on Friday.

He said that in response to heat waves, LESCO has adjusted its staffing, reallocating personnel from construction and streetlight departments to enhance operational capabilities. This realignment aims to minimize response times during emergencies and prioritize customer service.

LESCO has ensured the availability of transformers and related equipment on a priority basis, enabling swift restoration of the power supply in case of any unforeseen events or technical faults while special directives have been issued to complaint centers and helplines to ensure every consumer grievance is promptly addressed, emphasizing on continuous customer engagement, Shahid added.

The LESCO Chief said that the Chief Engineer Operations maintains constant communication with all staff, officers, and officials to expedite power supply restoration efforts and address operational challenges effectively.

Special arrangements have been made for emergency vehicles to ensure rapid response and dissemination of necessary directives during crises.

“Out of 2,169 feeders, only 57 experienced technical issues affecting the power supply in the past 12 hours, with prompt resolutions achieved for 2.6% of affected feeders”, he told media.

LESCO is providing hourly updates on feeder status through its official social media accounts, electronic platforms, and print media to keep consumers informed about power supply conditions.

Apart from high-loss feeders, there is no loadshedding being implemented. However, 3-hour, 4-hour, and 5-hour loadshedding is being carried out on 131 feeders in Category-3, 57 feeders in Category-4, and 37 feeders in Category-5 respectively, he concluded.